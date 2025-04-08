Dayton man accused of stealing SUV, causing fatal crash in Riverside

Suleymanov is scheduled to be arraigned April 22, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The charges stem from the Aug. 24, 2024 death of Michael Lamar Jumper, 53, also of Dayton.

That evening, Riverside police responded to a crash in the 3100 block of Old Troy Pike and found that a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder driving southbound on Old Troy Pike went left of center and crashed head-on into a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driving the opposite direction.

Jumper was driving the Impala and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suleymanov was driving the Nissan, and medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

However, on investigation, law enforcement said that Suleymanov had stolen the SUV a few minutes before, less than half a mile from the crash site, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release.

The prosecutor’s office said that the Nissan’s event data recorder shower Suleymanov driving nearly 100 mph in a 40-mph zone before the crash.

Investigators said that Suleymanov lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, overcorrected and crashed into the Impala at more than 70 mph.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office said that Suleymanov has never had a driver’s license.