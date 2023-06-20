X

Bail $100K for Dayton man accused of shooting another man multiple times

Crime & Law
By
30 minutes ago

Bail was set at $100,000 for a 34-year-old Dayton man accused of shooting another man multiple times in an upstairs bedroom last week following an argument.

Christopher James Traufler was arraigned Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, and one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were filed Tuesday.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: 5 SWAT teams respond to Dayton active shooter threat; gunshot victim ID’d

Dayton police were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. June 14 to a house in the 1300 block of Pursell Avenue, where they found a man inside shot multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A woman said she heard Traufler knocking loudly at the door of the house and believes the gunshot victim let Traufler into the house. Once inside, she said both men started to argue.

ExploreCharges added in man’s reckless homicide case; claims shooting was accidental

“She said she then heard several gunshots” and came upstairs, where she saw the victim injured. “She said Traufler was in (the victim’s) bedroom throwing marijuana around the room. (The woman) said she confronted Traufler about shooting (the victim). She said Traufler fled the house shortly thereafter,” the affidavit stated.

Traufler was arrested the next day, June 15, in Vandalia and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

