Dayton man charged with attempted murder in stabbing that critically injured woman

The woman has more than 30 stab wounds, according to court records.

46 minutes ago
A Dayton man due in court Wednesday is accused of stabbing and critically injuring a woman over the weekend.

Javon Dariun Owensby Sr., 27, was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 12:05 a.m. Saturday on reports of a stabbing at the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive.

Officers arrived to find a woman at the front door bleeding from her neck and blood throughout the apartment, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

A man at the scene told police he woke up to his brother, Owensby, beating the woman with a baseball bat.

He reportedly pulled Owensby off the woman and then found a knife on the floor. Owensby fled out the patio doors.

Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said Monday the woman was in critical condition.

Hospital staff reported the woman has more than 30 stab wounds on her neck, head and back, as well as defensive wounds on her hands, according to court records. A small piece of the knife was reportedly lodged in her brain.

Owensby turned himself in to police on Monday. He had cuts to his right hand and palm, according to court documents.

Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

