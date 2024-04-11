Dayton man faces 155 charges in child pornography case

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is facing more than 150 charges in a child pornography case.
Dylan Kent, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 155 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Kent reportedly had child sexual abuse material on his Dropbox cloud storage account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dayton police arrested Kent Thursday afternoon and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
In Other News
1
Troy-area doctor Werling now faces federal charges in seized explosives...
2
Prosecutor charges Dayton police sergeant under criminal investigation
3
US Marshals, Dayton police arrest man wanted for murder in shooting...
4
Mother of Dayton officer slain in 1999: ‘He had a heart for the people’
5
Man gets year in prison for deadly I-75 hit-and-run that kills Franklin...
About the Author