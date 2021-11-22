Dayton man gets 58 years to life in 2018 shooting death, high-speed pursuits

Drane was indicted in November 2018 for two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; three counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway; one count of having a weapon under disability for a prior offense of violence; and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability counts all include the following firearm specifications:

3-year firearm specification for using a firearm;

54-month firearm specification because the defendant was previously convicted of a firearm specification;

5-year-firearm specification for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle;

90-month firearm specification for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle after having been convicted of a firearm specification.

The counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway also include 3-year and 54-month firearm specifications, the prosecutor’s office previously said.

Drane, who was found guilty as charged on all counts and specifications Oct. 20 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 58 years.

The sentence will be served consecutively to the 29½-year sentence imposed March 11, 2020, in an unrelated case.