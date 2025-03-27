Dayton man found not guilty in shooting over car repairs

A reindictment that added two counts of having weapons under disability was dismissed Monday prior to the trial.

On July 29, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Holt Street.

The reported victim fled to the 900 block of West Riverview Avenue and told police he was fixing a vehicle and the customer, identified as Rolack, did not like how long it was taking and thought it was too expensive, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Rolack reportedly demanded his money back.

The man gave Rolack a partial refund and then Rolack retrieved a firearm and shot the other man in both hands, according to municipal court records.

The other man tried to fire back, but his gun reportedly wasn’t working.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Rolack left the scene in his vehicle before police arrived. Witnesses and the gunshot victim identified him as the shooting, according to an affidavit.