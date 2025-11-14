Dayton man gets probation after pleading guilty in child porn case

A Dayton man was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
Stephen Dolder, 22, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Dennis J. Adkins to up to five years of probation for pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, on the condition that he disable all social media accounts and have no access to computers or other electronics with internet access capabilities.
He will also be designated a Tier II sex offender, and will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a tip to Dayton police that Dolder had child pornography in his Dropbox account.
