Dayton man gets up to 12 years in ‘sucker-punch’ death of security guard

Credit: Marshall Gorby

8 minutes ago
A Dayton man will spend up to a dozen years of prison for the “sucker-punch” death of a security guard nearly two years ago at Setters Volleyball Club in Dayton.

Antonio Tarag Deante Jackson Fountain, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to eight to 12 years after he pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to involuntary manslaughter via a bill of information.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Fountain was accused of striking 60-year-old Ronnie “Joe” Brown on April 22, 2022, from behind, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. Brown died of his injuries two days later at Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton police were called to the club at 108 Gateway Drive on a report of a fight. When they arrived they found Brown unconscious on the ground outside Setters.

“The victim was in the parking lot trying to alleviate growing tension between a small group of men and other patrons of the club,” the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Surveillance video showed Fountain “sucker-punch” Brown in the head, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Fountain also was ordered to pay restitution for funeral and burial expenses.

Charges of murder and felonious assault were dismissed as part of his plea, records show.

