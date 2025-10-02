Dayton man guilty of murdering man found shot multiple times in crashed car

A Dayton man has been found guilty on all charges after he was accused of shooting a man that was found shot multiple times inside his car that crashed into a pole.

D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 24, was found guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15.

Jackson was charged alongside Briana Hastings, 25, of murdering 43-year-old Steve Dews early Nov. 30, 2024.

The shooting

At just before 1:25 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Kammer Avenue and Winters Street and found a car crashed into a power pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues.

Officers said they found Dews inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, cellphone data and text messages on Dews’ phone led homicide detectives to Jackson.

Detectives also found that Brianna Rena Hastings actively participated in the shooting, the prosecutor’s office said.

Brianna Hastings’ case

Hastings pleaded guilty to one count of murder in a plea agreement filed Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Her trial was scheduled to start on Friday.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.

