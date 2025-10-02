Dayton man guilty of murdering man found shot multiple times in crashed car

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15.

Jackson was charged alongside Briana Hastings, 25, of murdering 43-year-old Steve Dews early Nov. 30, 2024.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The shooting

At just before 1:25 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Kammer Avenue and Winters Street and found a car crashed into a power pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues.

Officers said they found Dews inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, cellphone data and text messages on Dews’ phone led homicide detectives to Jackson.

Detectives also found that Brianna Rena Hastings actively participated in the shooting, the prosecutor’s office said.

Brianna Hastings’ case

Hastings pleaded guilty to one count of murder in a plea agreement filed Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Her trial was scheduled to start on Friday.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Explore Woman pleads guilty in death of man found shot in vehicle in Dayton

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.