Dayton man indicted, accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl

Crime & Law
1 hour ago
A 50-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl while he was a house guest.

Windman Baker is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13.

Dayton police responded Aug. 17 to a home on Vancouver Avenue after a woman reported her granddaughter said a family friend inappropriately touched her over her clothes and tried to pull her pants down before she pushed him and ran away, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Baker is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

