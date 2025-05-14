Dayton man indicted, accused of raping, sexually abusing 10-year-old

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled for arraignment May 20.

Police began their investigation May 5 after the child reportedly told their mother that Lewin raped them, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A sexual assault kit was done at the hospital, and Lewin was interviewed that night.

According to investigators, Lewin said the child touched him under his clothes and engaged in sex acts with him twice, the affidavit said. The child was interviewed two days later and gave details of multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault.

A second child also spoke to police and said they were suspicious when Lewin and the 10-year-old were in a room with the door closed, court documents said.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.