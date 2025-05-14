Breaking: Rep. Creech removed from committee posts after sexual misconduct probe, no further sanctions expected

Dayton man indicted, accused of raping, sexually abusing 10-year-old

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
A Dayton man was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury after he was accused of raping and sexually abusing a 10-year-old.

Anthony Jordan Lewin, 28, was indicted Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of rape of a child under 13 years old.

Anthony Jordan Lewin. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled for arraignment May 20.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of raping 10-year-old in Dayton

Police began their investigation May 5 after the child reportedly told their mother that Lewin raped them, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A sexual assault kit was done at the hospital, and Lewin was interviewed that night.

According to investigators, Lewin said the child touched him under his clothes and engaged in sex acts with him twice, the affidavit said. The child was interviewed two days later and gave details of multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault.

A second child also spoke to police and said they were suspicious when Lewin and the 10-year-old were in a room with the door closed, court documents said.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.