Dayton man indicted in wrong-way OVI crash in Riverside

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 46-year-old Dayton man accused of driving impaired in March when he reportedly struck another car head-on in a wrong-way crash in Riverside.
Tremaine G. Dawson is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his Wednesday indictment by a grand jury for aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence (5 prior within 20 years).
Dawson was reportedly headed north in the southbound lanes in a 2016 Ford Fusion around 8:30 p.m. March 16 when he struck a 2010 Chevrolet HHR head-on that was headed south, according to a Riverside Police Report.
Dawson and the other driver, a 71-year-old Jefferson Twp. woman, were seriously injured and both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.
About the Author