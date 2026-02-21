Dayton man on parole for child pornography accused of new charges

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, he was charged after Dayton police served a search warrant on his phone and found a child pornography image.

At the time of the new indictment, he was on parole for conviction in 2018, when he was sentenced to three years in prison for 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor. He was also found a Tier II sex offender.

The prosecutor’s office said in the older case that Fugett shared child pornography from a computer seized from his apartment in 2017.

At the time of writing, Fugett was not in the Montgomery County Jail, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is scheduled for arraignment March 5.