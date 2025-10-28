Dayton man pleads guilty, gets prison for shooting man, causing crash

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
56 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man has pleaded guilty after he was accused of shooting a man and causing a crash in April.

The charges

Justin Lavell Garrison, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault as part of a plea agreement in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and was sentenced by Judge Steven K. Dankof to five to seven and a half years in prison, followed by up to three years of parole.

Justin Lavell Garrison. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

Garrison will get credit for 200 days already spent in confinement, court documents said.

He agreed that the state of Ohio could bring homicide charges if the victim of the shooting dies.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused in shooting, crash in downtown Dayton indicted

The shooting

The shooting and crash occurred early April 1.

At about 1:15 a.m., police were called to East Forth and South Main streets. Officers found a crashed vehicle, and inside a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Crews took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though police later said he was stable.

The investigation

Family of the man told police the shooter goes by the name “Gutta” and is known to sell drugs in the Park Manor apartment complex, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Police used cameras at downtown Dayton businesses to capture footage of the shooting, and identify the make, model and license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, the affidavit said.

Officers saw that vehicle at the apartment complex, but it fled before they could identify the driver, court records said, but other officers later arrested and identified Garrison.

Garrison and his girlfriend both confirmed in interviews that he goes by the nickname “Gutta,” the affidavit said.

Garrison was booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since April 7.

In Other News
1
Police: Huber Heights man murdered wife, coworker before driving wife’s...
2
Wisconsin woman gets life in prison for Beavercreek murder
3
Dayton teen pleads guilty in reported accidental shooting of friend
4
The case that rocked Dayton: What’s next in the Hershall Creachbaum Jr...
5
‘Chunks of metal’ fly off vehicle in Warren County pursuit

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.