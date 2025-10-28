Dayton man pleads guilty, gets prison for shooting man, causing crash

Justin Lavell Garrison, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault as part of a plea agreement in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and was sentenced by Judge Steven K. Dankof to five to seven and a half years in prison, followed by up to three years of parole.

Garrison will get credit for 200 days already spent in confinement, court documents said.

He agreed that the state of Ohio could bring homicide charges if the victim of the shooting dies.

The shooting

The shooting and crash occurred early April 1.

At about 1:15 a.m., police were called to East Forth and South Main streets. Officers found a crashed vehicle, and inside a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Crews took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though police later said he was stable.

The investigation

Family of the man told police the shooter goes by the name “Gutta” and is known to sell drugs in the Park Manor apartment complex, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Police used cameras at downtown Dayton businesses to capture footage of the shooting, and identify the make, model and license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, the affidavit said.

Officers saw that vehicle at the apartment complex, but it fled before they could identify the driver, court records said, but other officers later arrested and identified Garrison.

Garrison and his girlfriend both confirmed in interviews that he goes by the nickname “Gutta,” the affidavit said.

Garrison was booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since April 7.