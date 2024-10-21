Dayton man pleads guilty in 2022 OVI crash that seriously injures 2 women

Dewberry is accused of driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 south on Forest Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022, when he ran the red light and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu headed east on West Grand Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact forced the Chrysler to crash into a retaining wall before striking an RTA pole.

The Chevrolet spun out and its driver, a 24-year-old Dayton woman, was ejected and seriously injured. The car crashed into a parked 2011 Honda Civic that was unoccupied, and the Chevrolet’s passenger, a 37-year-old Dayton woman, also was seriously injured in the crash, the report stated.

The two women and Dewberry, who reportedly suffered minor injuries, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

At the time of the crash, Dewberry’s driver’s license was suspended, according to his indictment.

Dewberry, who is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 24, also will have a mandatory driver’s license suspension for at least two years and up to 10 years, according to plea documents.