Dayton man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A Dayton man who pleaded guilty last week in a child pornography case faces up to three years in prison.

Phillip Textor pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker’s courtroom to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Five additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

When he is sentenced Nov. 20, When Textor faces up to three years in prison, a $10,000 fine and five years parole, according to plea documents.

He also will be designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Dayton police began an investigation based on information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Textor allegedly had child sexual assault media on his electronic devices, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

