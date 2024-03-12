Dayton man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Shavers was indicted Dec. 14, 2022, on one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, after which a warrant was issued. He was finally arrested Nov. 20, 2023 in the case.

The victim, a minor, was known to Shavers, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shavers also will be designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he will be required to register his address every 90 days for life.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.