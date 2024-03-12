Dayton man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case

Crime & Law
A Dayton man faces up to five years in prison in a child sexual assault case.

Terrance Edward Shavers, 42, will be sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to sexual battery via a bill of information.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Shavers was indicted Dec. 14, 2022, on one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, after which a warrant was issued. He was finally arrested Nov. 20, 2023 in the case.

The victim, a minor, was known to Shavers, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shavers also will be designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he will be required to register his address every 90 days for life.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

