Dayton man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case

A Dayton man faces up to five years in prison in a child sexual assault case.
Terrance Edward Shavers, 42, will be sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to sexual battery via a bill of information.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Shavers was indicted Dec. 14, 2022, on one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, after which a warrant was issued. He was finally arrested Nov. 20, 2023 in the case.
The victim, a minor, was known to Shavers, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Shavers also will be designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he will be required to register his address every 90 days for life.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.
