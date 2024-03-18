Dayton man pleads guilty in gunfight at Harrison Twp. bar that injured woman

A Dayton man faces up to 1½ years in prison in connection to a July gunfight with security at a Harrison Twp. bar that led to a woman getting shot in the neck.

Antonio Andre Ferguson II, 37, pleaded guilty March 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, via a bill of information, according to plea documents filed Wednesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. July 20 to the Palms Lounge and Grill, 4950 Old Barn Road, on a report of a shooting.

Ferguson was at the bar when he drew a concealed Glock 23 from his waistband and fired multiple rounds at security workers as they were escorting him from the business, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The armed security personnel returned fire at Ferguson, who suffered several gunshot wounds, the affidavit stated.

“In the midst of this event, an uninvolved female was also struck by gunfire in the neck, causing serious injury and hospitalization,” the document read. “This incident also caused other bar patrons to immediately begin fleeing the area to escape the gunfire.”

The gunshot victim at the bar was taken by ambulance to Kettering Health Dayton, and Ferguson reportedly arrived by private vehicle at Miami Valley Hospital. Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

As part of his plea, charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony, were dismissed.

Ferguson is free on $50,000 bail on electronic monitoring and is scheduled to be sentenced April 16.

