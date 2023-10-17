Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting death

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By
47 minutes ago
A Dayton man will spend up to life in prison after a jury last month convicted him of murder in a June 2021 shooting.

Donnie Donelle Tunstall, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle for fatally shooting Daniel E. Burch.

Dayton police were flagged down to a report of a shooting June 22, 2021 near the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave. Multiple witnesses gave a description of the suspect, later identified as Tunstall, who was found with the murder weapon in an alley in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Burch was found on Lexington Avenue. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries about two hours later.

Tunstall was found guilty following a September trial of murder and felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; carrying concealed weapons; obstructing official business; and having weapons under disability.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

