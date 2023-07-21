Dayton man wanted in child sexual assault case

A 48-year-old Dayton man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl over the past two years.

Augustine Rosales was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of rape under 13; two counts of sexual battery; and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A young teen disclosed the abuse to a family member, who contacted the Dayton Police Department, according to an affidavit filed in court.

During a forensic interview, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted by Rosales since she was 12, and that the abuse most recently happened late on July 15, the affidavit stated.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rosales.