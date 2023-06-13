BreakingNews
Woman who extorted Troy man in sex case must pay for funeral after his suicide
Dayton police investigate Germantown Pike shooting

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
Updated June 13, 2023

Dayton police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Germantown Pike, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The victim was taken by a private car to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

A woman told dispatchers that a man was shot in the leg, according to the dispatch center.

We are working to gather new information and will update this report.

