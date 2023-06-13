Dayton police investigate Germantown Pike shooting

Dayton police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city.
The shooting was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Germantown Pike, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The victim was taken by a private car to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
A woman told dispatchers that a man was shot in the leg, according to the dispatch center.
We are working to gather new information and will update this report.
In Other News
1
Middletown man arraigned on charges in injured baby case
2
Man who accidentally shot self in foot running from Dayton shooting...
3
Can you ID man who police say violently attacked Sammy’s Food Mart...
4
Man accused of setting woman on fire ruled competent for trial
5
Miamisburg man pleads guilty in child pornography case
About the Author