Dayton police recruit severely injured in crash improving

1 hour ago
A Dayton police recruit critically injured in a crash nearly two weeks ago on state Route 4 during training is showing steady improvement.

Solomon Kessio, who suffered a skull fracture and three broken ribs, “is making progress toward entering a rehabilitation facility,” according to a statement Monday on social media from the Dayton Police Department. He remains at Miami Valley Hospital.

Kessio along with Sgt. Stephen Hargraves, 52, and recruits Jessica Harris, 22, and Erick Santos, 35, were injured in the crash around 2:45 p.m. Oct. 5 on state Route 4 between the exits for Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road after a Reichard Buick GMC pickup truck crashed into a marked cruiser parked on the shoulder of the road.

Kessio, 39, was standing between the cruiser and a guardrail when the 2017 GMC Sierra struck the cruiser, a 2020 Dodge Durango, while the other three were inside, according to the crash report.

The driver of the truck, 80-year-old Charles Turner of Beavercreek, and passenger Timothy Wallick, 63, of Kettering, as of last week were in stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital, police said.

The recruits, who began training March 27 as members of the 114th recruit class, were with the sergeant conducting traffic enforcement training using a laser at the time of the crash, Chief Kamran Afzal said previously.

Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44 Foundation established an online fundraiser to assist Kessio’s family with bills, housing, child care and other expenses while he and his wife are unable to work. As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $18,010, exceeding a $10,000 goal.

