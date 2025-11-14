Dayton woman accused of making, selling child porn pleads guilty

Savanna Harp, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a plea agreement filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She could face a fine of up to $5,000 and six months to a year and a half in prison.

She will also be found a tier II sex offender, court documents said.

As part of the deal, one count of tampering with evidence will be dismissed.

The investigation

Harp was charged after a person borrowed her iPad and found a video of a juvenile using an adult toy on her, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The age of the child was not clear, but a Dayton detective wrote the video showed a “small child’s arm,” according to court documents.

Harp reportedly admitted to police that she filed the video and sold it, then reportedly deleted the video when the person who borrowed her iPad confronted her, documents said. Police were able to recover the video from a cellphone.

What comes next?

Harp is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail website.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 25.