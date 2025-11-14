Dayton woman accused of making, selling child porn pleads guilty

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton woman accused of making a video of a child using an adult toy on her then selling it has pleaded guilty to one of two charges.

The plea

Savanna Harp, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a plea agreement filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Savanna Harp. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

She could face a fine of up to $5,000 and six months to a year and a half in prison.

She will also be found a tier II sex offender, court documents said.

As part of the deal, one count of tampering with evidence will be dismissed.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton woman indicted for allegedly making, selling child pornography

The investigation

Harp was charged after a person borrowed her iPad and found a video of a juvenile using an adult toy on her, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The age of the child was not clear, but a Dayton detective wrote the video showed a “small child’s arm,” according to court documents.

Harp reportedly admitted to police that she filed the video and sold it, then reportedly deleted the video when the person who borrowed her iPad confronted her, documents said. Police were able to recover the video from a cellphone.

What comes next?

Harp is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail website.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 25.

In Other News
1
Man who charged Dayton police with knife gets prison
2
19-year-old identified in court docs as UD party shooter gets federal...
3
Hamilton man charged in attempted rape at Warren County halfway house
4
Timeline: How legs found in Trotwood led to Kettering search, warrants...
5
Dayton man who fatally attacked father found incompetent, confined to...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.