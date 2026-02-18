Dayton woman accused of posting nude images of 4-year-old daughter to messaging app

A Dayton woman has been indicted and accused of posting nude images of her young daughter on mobile messaging application Kik.
Tomascina Hall, 24, was indicted in Mongtomery County Common Pleas Court on three counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Hall was charged after Dayton police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
The referral said that Hall posted nude images of her 4-year-old daughter to her Kik account.
Hall was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, according to the jail website.
A warrant was issued for her arrest, and an arraignment was scheduled March 5, court documents said.
