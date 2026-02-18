Dayton woman accused of posting nude images of 4-year-old daughter to messaging app

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Hall was charged after Dayton police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The referral said that Hall posted nude images of her 4-year-old daughter to her Kik account.

Hall was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, according to the jail website.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, and an arraignment was scheduled March 5, court documents said.