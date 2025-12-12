Dayton woman charged with murder in July shooting

Dayton police were called around 9:30 p.m. July 17 to the area of West Fairview and Emerson avenues for a report of a person shot.

Dayton Lt. Eric Sheldon said at the time that police found a man inside a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and later was identified as Irvin by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls about the shooting.

One caller said, “We heard three gunshots and we just happened to come outside. A car went off the road and into the grass and it stopped in the middle of a field.”

The caller said a man was slumped over in the car and was barely breathing.

A different caller said a woman walked away from the vehicle screaming “They shot him in front of me,” according to dispatch records.

A warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.