Dayton woman charged with murder in July shooting

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago
X

A Dayton woman is facing murder charges in the July shooting death of 55-year-old Shawn Irvin.

Marteika Archie Taylor, 36, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. The murder and felonious assault charges each have three-year firearm specifications.

Dayton police were called around 9:30 p.m. July 17 to the area of West Fairview and Emerson avenues for a report of a person shot.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found dead in vehicle in Dayton; police investigating

Dayton Lt. Eric Sheldon said at the time that police found a man inside a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and later was identified as Irvin by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls about the shooting.

One caller said, “We heard three gunshots and we just happened to come outside. A car went off the road and into the grass and it stopped in the middle of a field.”

The caller said a man was slumped over in the car and was barely breathing.

A different caller said a woman walked away from the vehicle screaming “They shot him in front of me,” according to dispatch records.

A warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

In Other News
1
Kettering man sentenced to more than 15 years in child sex, porn case
2
Man accused of offering girl drugs for sex acts in Dayton pleads guilty...
3
Centerville man’s trial this week in Kettering cold case homicide
4
Woman accused of making, selling child porn gets prison
5
Series of vehicle fires under investigation in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.