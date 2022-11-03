Dayton woman indicted in wrong-way OVI crash in March that injures 6

A 32-year-old Dayton woman indicted Thursday is accused of driving impaired and headed the wrong way before a March crash that sent six people, including two children, to area hospitals.
Ahjahnay Latiff Wallace is scheduled to appear Nov. 17 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of misdemeanor OVI.
A warrant was issued for her arrest and she is not in custody.
Wallace was driving a 2012 Ford Focus north in the southbound lane of Philadelphia Drive at excessive speed around 10:50 p.m. March 21 when the Focus struck a 2005 Saturn Vue carrying four family members in the process of turning left onto Forest Grove Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The impact forced the Saturn to hit a 2011 Dodge Journey stopped on Forest Grove Avenue at the intersection. The Saturn then rotated, overturned, crashed into a tree and rotated again before coming to rest on its top on the sidewalk, the report stated.
The Focus also struck the Dodge SUV before coming to rest after striking yard decor in the 2800 block of Forest Grove Avenue.
The driver and two passengers in the Saturn were seriously injured, including a 4-year-old boy, who was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The driver, a 47-year-old Dayton man, and a 21-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Everyone in the SUV was properly restrained, the report indicated.
Wallace was not injured, but her passenger, a 28-year-old Jefferson Twp. woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.
The Dodge driver, a 33-year-old Dayton woman, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, the report stated.
