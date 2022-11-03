Dayton woman indicted in wrong-way OVI crash in March that injures 6

The Focus also struck the Dodge SUV before coming to rest after striking yard decor in the 2800 block of Forest Grove Avenue.

The driver and two passengers in the Saturn were seriously injured, including a 4-year-old boy, who was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The driver, a 47-year-old Dayton man, and a 21-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Everyone in the SUV was properly restrained, the report indicated.

Wallace was not injured, but her passenger, a 28-year-old Jefferson Twp. woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

The Dodge driver, a 33-year-old Dayton woman, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, the report stated.