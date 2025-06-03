Dayton woman pleads guilty to abusing young children, choking daughter

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In exchange, Ellis will be sentenced to probation, the agreement said.

As part of the agreement, Ellis will not be allowed to contact the two victims in the case.

Ellis was charged after police responded June 9, 2024 to Dayton Children’s Hospital for an abuse report involving a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. The girl reportedly told medics about ongoing abuse from their mother.

During a forensic interview the next day, she said he mother choked her and described other physical abuse, the affidavit said.

Ellis later admitted to police that she smacked her daughter, documents said.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 23, court records said.