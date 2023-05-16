Death of man found dead in Dayton over weekend under investigation

A man was found dead in Dayton late Sunday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, at about 11:55 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue on a report of a person down.
On arrival, officers found the man, who they described as a 56-year-old black man, Bauer said. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.
The lieutenant said that the man had also been the victim of an aggravated robbery at about 11:30 a.m. the same day, when he was robbed at gunpoint.
It is not clear if the robbery and the man’s death are related.
Police asked for anyone with information about the death to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective or to submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or at the Crime Stoppers website.
