Deputies: Same person robs Washington Twp. store 3 times this month

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for all three armed robberies this month at a Washington Twp. convenience store.
The most recent robbery was reported Friday at Circle M, at 150 E. Spring Valley Pike, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The robber was described as a man with a slender build who stands 6 feet, 1 inch who was dressed in all black with blue latex gloves. He displayed a black handgun and took cash from the register, deputies said.
Circle M was robbed at gunpoint Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 by a suspect who matched the same description who robbed the store in the same manner, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).
About the Author