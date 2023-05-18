X

DeWine appoints new judge to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago

An assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will be the newest judge in the county.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced the appointment of Elizabeth A. Ellis to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court bench.

Ellis, of Dayton, will assume office June 20 to take the seat formerly held by Judge Mary Kate Huffman who was elected to the Second District Court of Appeals.

Ellis will have to run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat for the term that expires July 1, 2027, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Ellis previously served in the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the civil division chief, chief appellate counsel and chief of the juvenile division.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Denison University in 1997 and a juris doctorate in 2001 from the University of Dayton School of Law.

In Other News
1
Illinois man sentenced in child sex sting featured on ‘Takedown with...
2
Warren County teacher charged with assault of 8-year-old Dayton boy
3
Coroner IDs Dayton man found dead on Sunday, death being investigated...
4
2 gunmen rob BP in Washington Twp.; can you ID them?
5
Police seek car that drove through yellow tape at Dayton shooting scene

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top