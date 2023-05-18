DeWine appoints new judge to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

An assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will be the newest judge in the county.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced the appointment of Elizabeth A. Ellis to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court bench.
Ellis, of Dayton, will assume office June 20 to take the seat formerly held by Judge Mary Kate Huffman who was elected to the Second District Court of Appeals.
Ellis will have to run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat for the term that expires July 1, 2027, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Ellis previously served in the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the civil division chief, chief appellate counsel and chief of the juvenile division.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Denison University in 1997 and a juris doctorate in 2001 from the University of Dayton School of Law.
