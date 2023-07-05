Do you recognize man who abandoned dog in humane society parking lot?

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking for public help to identify a man who abandoned a dog who appeared to have recently given birth in the shelter parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, the humane society said that at about 2:15 p.m., the man got out of what seems to be a sage green Cadillac sedan with a sun roof, reached into the back seat and pulled the dog out of the car.

He then got back in the car and drove away.

“Luckily, the dog was friendly and not aggressive as he did this in front of a mother and two small children who were leaving our shelter,” the humane society wrote.

The dog is lactating and appears to have recently given birth, the humane society said, and they are concerned about the welfare of the dog’s puppies, who may suffer without the care from their mother.

“Purposefully abandoning an animal, regardless of the circumstances or location, is illegal,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. He added that the humane society is committed to helping people with animal-related challenges, but they accept animal surrenders through scheduled appointments to stay within their capacity and resources.

“Illegally abandoning animals like this not only violates the law but also places an enormous strain on the limited resources available to care for the animals under our protection,” he said.

The humane society said that they have notified police of the incident, but without a license plate number they needed help identifying the man. They asked that anyone with information contact the Humane Society Agent at 937-262-8091.