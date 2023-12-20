DPS bus driver seriously injured in attack by charter school parent

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago
X

A Dayton Public Schools bus driver was attacked and seriously injured Tuesday by a charter school parent who boarded the bus when it was parked in the school parking lot.

Police and medics were called to Emerson Academy after a parent apparently was upset that the driver did not take her children to school even though they were not at the bus stop, according to David Lawrence, interim superintendent.

“After waiting approximately one minute with no sign of the children, the driver closed the door and proceeded with the route. After reviewing all available footage, the district can conclude the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols,” Lawrence stated.

The driver suffered serious injuries, he said.

Charges are pending against the parent, whose name has not been released.

“The harassment and assault of bus drivers is an ongoing concern this school year. This behavior is unacceptable and puts the safety of drivers and students at risk. We deeply value our bus drivers and will not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes their safety,” he said.

In Other News
1
‘Deserve an opportunity to live up to their God-given potential,’...
2
Police: Woman busts out Kettering apartment window with gun
3
Man indicted in shooting at Harrison Twp. gas station
4
Woman seriously injured in Trotwood stabbing; Bail $250K for suspect
5
Dayton woman suffers brain bleed, serious injuries during burglary

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top