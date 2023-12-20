DPS bus driver seriously injured in attack by charter school parent

“After waiting approximately one minute with no sign of the children, the driver closed the door and proceeded with the route. After reviewing all available footage, the district can conclude the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols,” Lawrence stated.

The driver suffered serious injuries, he said.

Charges are pending against the parent, whose name has not been released.

“The harassment and assault of bus drivers is an ongoing concern this school year. This behavior is unacceptable and puts the safety of drivers and students at risk. We deeply value our bus drivers and will not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes their safety,” he said.