Driver, 2 passengers in stolen Kia that struck RTA bus were juveniles

The bus was traveling 10 mph, the report says.

Caption An RTA driver is in critical condition after it was struck by a stolen Kia Optima Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the intersection of Klepinger and Turner roads in Harrison Twp. The four people in the Kia also are seriously or critically hurt, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker

The Kia was reported stolen in Xenia, the captain said. A report says that on Dec. 27, the Xenia Police Division investigated a motor vehicle theft from Besco Car & Truck Superstore on Dayton Avenue. An employee said that a male had stolen the Kia off the car lot across the street from the dealership’s main lot.

The keys were in the vehicle and it fled at a high speed, the report says.

Sheriff’s officials said the crash is still being investigated. The crash report did provide a brief narrative of the incident.

“(The Kia) was traveling east on Turner Road in the left lane approaching the intersection with Klepinger Road (The bus) was traveling north on Klepinger Road approaching the intersection with Turner Rd. (The bus) failed to yield when turning left to travel west onto Turner Rd. from Klepinger Road (The Kia) struck (the bus).

The sheriff’s office said it is still working to determine who was at fault in the crash. The RTA bus had a stop sign and would need to yield to oncoming traffic, the office said, but the investigation could find evidence that would shift the blame to the driver of the Kia depending on how he was operating the vehicle.

The report says none of the four males inside the Kia were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it says one passenger had to be removed using mechanical means.