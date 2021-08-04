Driver indicted after car splits in half, killing Dayton man in Harrison Twp. crash

A 21-year-old Miami Twp. woman was indicted Wednesday in a deadly April 2020 crash that split a car in half in Harrison Twp.
An arrest warrant was issued for Nailah Roxann Lowe, who is scheduled to appear Aug. 19 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana and endangering children.
The crash killed 78-year-old David Vaughn of Dayton, who was a passenger in a dark green 2003 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Mary Cobb, 70, also of Dayton.
The Sunfire was headed southeast on Salem Avenue around 11:20 a.m. and turned left to travel east on West Siebenthaler Avenue when it collided with a red 2000 Nissan Xterra driven by Lowe, formerly of Trotwood, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
The Pontiac rotated and split open, and the Nissan flipped onto its top and skidded to a stop, deputies said.
Vaughn was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Lowe and Cobb also were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
Lowe’s 1-year-old daughter was riding in the back of the Nissan. She was not injured by was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, deputies said.
The indictment against Lowe indicated she had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash, court records show.