Driver indicted after car splits in half, killing Dayton man in Harrison Twp. crash

An arrest warrant was issued for Nailah Roxann Lowe, who is scheduled to appear Aug. 19 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana and endangering children.

The crash killed 78-year-old David Vaughn of Dayton, who was a passenger in a dark green 2003 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Mary Cobb, 70, also of Dayton.