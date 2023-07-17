Emergency crews called after reported shooting in Dayton

Emergency crews were called Monday afternoon to a reported shooting in Dayton.
The shooting was reported at 4:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Boyer Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was shot multiple times and that the suspects were leaving the scene.
Dayton police blocked off an area with yellow crime tape, and a K-9 team responded in addition to homicide detectives.
This is a developing story that will be updated with new information.
