Englewood man charged in child sexual abuse case

An Englewood man indicted earlier this month is accused of sexually abusing a child earlier this year.

James Carlysle Craft, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition, all felony charges involving a child younger than 13.

A county grand jury indicted him Sept. 9 and he was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment.

The Englewood Police Department began an investigation after receiving a sexual abuse complaint Aug. 25, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

A child who was known to Craft said during a forensic interview that the sexual abuse had started about three months earlier, the document stated.

The day after Englewood police opened the investigation against Craft, the department received multiple calls that Craft was firing a gun in the backyard of his home.

“When officers arrived on scene, Craft aggressively walked towards an officer, stating, ‘just shoot me,’” the affidavit read.

The officer used a Taser on Craft and took him to a local hospital on a mental health “pink slip” for a 72-hour emergency hospitalization. His wife told police that Craft was upset because he was under investigation for a crime, the report stated.

He is free on a $50,000 bond.

