Ex-Dayton city employee convicted in bribery scandal gets 1 year in voyeurism case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Once he is released from prison, Winburn will be on parole for five years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Winburn also was designated a Tier I sexual offender. The lowest level, it will require him to register his address annually for 15 years.

A message has been left with his attorney for comment.

Winburn was accused of using a hidden camera to record a teen between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 24, 2022, according to his indictment.

The Vandalia Division of Police began an investigation after the girl, who is now an adult, discovered the camera, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. The girl was known to Winburn, he said.

A case worker from CARE House Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center alerted Vandalia police that a teen said she found an iPhone with the camera facing out in her bedroom closet on March 22, 2022. The iPhone reportedly was inside a small box in a closet connected to an external battery, according to a Vandalia police report.

Police said they obtained the iPhone, two computers and a hard drive they believed were involved. On the computers they reportedly found “numerous” photos and videos of the girl in various states of undress in her bedroom and in the shower, all of which police believe were taken by hidden cameras. Several photos also showed Winburn in the bedroom where hidden cameras were placed, records said.

Winburn, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Huber Heights councilman, was convicted in February 2020 in U.S. District Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts. Other counts against him were dismissed.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose in July 2020 sentenced Winburn to six months in federal prison, two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $8,500, which he paid in full in November 2020, court records show.

However, due to COVID he never did serve time in prison and instead remained on home detention. The terms also were later amended to three years supervised release. It is not clear whether his latest conviction was a violation of the sentencing terms of the federal case.

Winburn was fired as the city of Dayton’s business and technical assistance administrator for the Dayton Human Relations Council after the feds in 2019 announced the indictments against him and six others.

Winburn previously served on many boards, including Parity Inc., Norris Cole Foundation, BJ Kids Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio and Co-op Dayton.