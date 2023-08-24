Fairborn man gets jail term for hit-and-run crash that killed Moraine man

A Fairborn man began serving a 30-day jail term this week for a deadly hit-and-run crash last summer that killed a Moraine man in Harrison Twp.

Adrian L. Burrows Sr. was sentenced Monday in Vandalia Municipal Court to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended after he was found guilty July 11 following a no contest plea to vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Burrows’ license was suspended for two years. He also was ordered to pay a $750 fine plus court costs, restitution for out of pocket funeral and hospital expenses and to take a remedial driving course. He also will be on probation for up to five years, records show.

Antonio G. Scott, 31, of Moraine, was driving a 2009 Toyota Prius on Wheeler Avenue Aug. 12, 2022, when he attempted to turn left onto Salem Avenue. The car turned into a lane of oncoming traffic and then stopped before continuing into the intersection, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Toyota was then hit by a 2008 Chrysler 300 traveling south on Salem Avenue. The Toyota spun around and rolled partially onto a curb before coming to a stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The Chrysler crossed the westbound lanes of Salem Avenue and hit a utility pole.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler fled, but later was identified as Burrows.