Fairborn motorcyclist gets probation in Riverside OVI crash that injures passenger

A Fairborn man who was impaired when he crashed his motorcycle, seriously injuring himself and his passenger, in August 2022 in Riverside was sentenced to probation.

Kyle W. Hale, 46, was sentenced last week by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to up to five years intensive supervision probation after he pleaded guilty in April to vehicular assault via a bill of information and a misdemeanor OVI count, according to sentencing documents filed Monday.

His driver’s license also was suspended for one year, starting at the date of the offense and he was ordered to complete a drivers’ intervention program and alcohol and drug treatment program, according to court records.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at the intersection of Valley Street and Prince Albert Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Hale was headed north on Valley Street on his 2014 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R when he went left of center, struck a concrete curb, went back to the northbound lane and lost control before the motorcycle slid to a stop.

Hale and his passenger, a 38-year-old Fairborn woman, were thrown. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash. The patrol’s report stated Hale’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.177, which is more than twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Also, Hale’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to his indictment.

As part of a plea agreement, felony charges of aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated assault were dismissed.

