Family of husband, father of 2 killed by driver in high-speed chase to speak out

The Ross family is addressing the media alongside their legal team at noon outside the offices of Wright & Schulte in downtown Dayton. They are represented by attorneys Michael Wright of Wright & Schulte, Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm and Benjamin Crump.

The crash led the Dayton Unit NAACP to demand harsher penalties for drivers who cause deadly crashes and uniform law enforcement policies regarding when to pursue a suspect.

The driver in the pursuit, Melissa Joan Hutchins, 50, of Trotwood, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of possession of cocaine and two misdemeanor OVI charges.

A Butler Twp. police officer broadcast around 4:40 p.m. May 20 that a white SUV was wanted for felony failure to comply charges after an attempted traffic stop in the Miller Lane and Benchwood Road area. The SUV’s driver, identified as Hutchins, fled from police during rush hour south on Interstate 75 in a construction zone, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said previously.

“Approximately three hours later a plainclothes sheriff’s detective in an unmarked vehicle observed the white SUV on Free Pike Avenue,” he said.

The detective was part of Project Safe Neighborhood Targeted Enforcement that works to reduce violent crime and gun violence and which included aerial support from a law enforcement partner, the sheriff said.

“As the wanted vehicle was stopped at the intersection on Free Pike near state Route 49, the detective was able to deploy a tire deflation device on the vehicle successfully,” Streck said. “The vehicle then drove off and failed to yield for deputies, fleeing southbound on state Route 49. A deputy in a marked patrol car initiated a pursuit while waiting on the confirmation that the helicopter was overhead and locking onto the suspect vehicle.”

Speeds during the three-minute pursuit approached 90 mph.

Dash camera video from the deputy in pursuit shows Hutchins start to pull over a few times, but then take off. It also shows the white SUV lose its right rear tire and spin out on state Route 49, either crashing or almost crashing into another car before continuing south on state Route 49.

“The driver accelerated, running the red light at West Third Street and narrowly missing several stopped vehicles. The vehicle struck a BMW convertible that was headed eastbound on U.S. 35. The BMW was forced into the westbound lane, where it struck a black pickup truck. The driver of the BMW was ejected from the vehicle. Although deputies immediately provided aid and requested fire and medics who were stationed nearby, the driver and sole occupant of the BMW was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Streck said.

Hutchins does not have a license and did not own the SUV she was driving. She also has been charged many times before for driving without a valid license, the sheriff said.

She remains held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.