BreakingNews
UD graduate makes NFL opening day roster for first time

Fatal shooting in Beavercreek under investigation as suspicious death

Crime & Law
By
Aug 27, 2024
X

The fatal shooting of a Beavercreek man Thursday night is under investigation as a suspicious death.

Michael Corrigan, 55, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. His death was reported at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Maple Lane, according to a statement released Monday evening by the Beavercreek Police Department.

Beavercreek police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also was called to assist with evidence collection at the scene. The BCI is evaluating and processing evidentiary items, police said.

Corrigan’s death is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Beavercreek police detective John Bondy at 937-427-5520.

In Other News
1
Dayton man pleads guilty to dozens of charges involving child sexual...
2
Warren County school bus driver accused of drinking on job fired by...
3
Indiana woman charged in deadly rollover crash in Preble County
4
Man accused of being hired to set Dayton fire that destroyed 3 houses
5
Dayton man who shoots at woman, infant gets up to 5 years in prison

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top