Fatal shooting in Beavercreek under investigation as suspicious death

The fatal shooting of a Beavercreek man Thursday night is under investigation as a suspicious death.
Michael Corrigan, 55, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. His death was reported at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Maple Lane, according to a statement released Monday evening by the Beavercreek Police Department.
Beavercreek police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also was called to assist with evidence collection at the scene. The BCI is evaluating and processing evidentiary items, police said.
Corrigan’s death is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Beavercreek police detective John Bondy at 937-427-5520.
