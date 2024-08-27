Fatal shooting in Beavercreek under investigation as suspicious death

Beavercreek police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also was called to assist with evidence collection at the scene. The BCI is evaluating and processing evidentiary items, police said.

Corrigan’s death is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Beavercreek police detective John Bondy at 937-427-5520.