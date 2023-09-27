Federal grand jury indicts 2 men in drug trafficking operation

A federal grand jury indicted two men with crimes related to a drug trafficking operation involving more than five kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilo of fentanyl.

Kevin Darnell Byrd Jr., 38, of Dayton, and David Minor, 36, of Englewood, are charged in a narcotics conspiracy that is punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison and possessing firearms in furtherance of the drug conspiracy, which is punishable by at least five years and up to life in prison, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Minor allegedly used his house on Southview Drive in Englewood as a drug premises and Byrd used a business on Webster Street in Dayton as a drug premises. They reportedly conspired to distribute and possessed with the intent to distribute bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the 15-count indictment.

The FBI Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force and the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force conducted a buy-bust operation on Sept. 14 and purchased a pound of meth from Minor. Task force members attempted to initiate a traffic stop of Minor following the narcotics sale and Minor allegedly fled in his Chevrolet Impala and then attempted to run away on foot before he was apprehended.

Agents and officers, who had a search warrant for Minor’s Englewood house, seized four firearms and a large amount of cash, along with meth, fentanyl and synthetic opioids in a vehicle at the property. A second search warrant executed at a business on Webster Street in Dayton revealed more than five kilograms of meth, approximately one kilogram of fentanyl, a loaded handgun and bulk amounts of cash.

Minor and Byrd are both prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

Byrd is held in the Montgomery County Jail but Minor is no longer in custody, jail records show.