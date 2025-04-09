Feds: Man tries to use $32M in fraudulent funds in Beavercreek to open investing account

If found guilty, wire fraud could result in up to 20 years in prison, and theft of public funds could result in in up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Dowtin is accused of first submitting fraudulent forms to the IRS in December 2024 making himself the responsible party for two companies, leading to him receiving two tax refund checks for $32,495,888.58 and $26,156.50.

He then allegedly took those checks to Ohio, and on Feb. 13, took them to a Morgan Stanley office in Beavercreek to try to use the funds to open a brokerage account in a trust in his name, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

He allegedly told the Morgan Stanley financial advisor that the two companies owed him money for illegally using his “personhood,” and said the payments owed were transferred to him from the IRS, the release said.

The advisor confirmed that the checks were valid and from the U.S. Treasury Department, and on Feb. 19 an executive director from Morgan Stanley contacted the U.S. Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation about the suspicious checks and Dowtin’s paperwork, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The checks were seized by law enforcement.