Former Dayton attorney gets prison for grooming girl in Nevada

Six also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which means he will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

The investigation into Six started in March 2023 after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Dayton police that he may have images of child sexual assault on his Snapchat account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“After a thorough search of the defendant’s electronics and online accounts, it was determined he had maintained contact with an underage minor in Nevada and had sent and requested nude images. Additionally, the defendant had chats with the minor and discussed his (sexual fantasies). The relationship continued until the defendant’s Snapchat account was shut down by the company because of the child pornographic material his account contained,” according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

In a statement after Six’s sentencing, the prosecutor’s office said that Six chatted with the child discussing his bestiality, incest, urination and other fantasies.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said that the girl told law enforcement Six asked her to send him videos acting out those fantasies and encouraged her to molest family members and other juveniles.

An amended indictment filed Oct. 18 said the incidents began when the girl was 15 and happened from about April 30, 2021, to April 25, 2023.

Six is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law who was admitted to the Ohio Bar in November 2021 as a transfer. His license to practice law was suspended Oct. 19, 2023. He was among 171 attorney sanctioned for failing to comply with continuing legal education requirements, and one of 16 suspended, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.