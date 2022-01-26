Hamburger icon
Former high school coach indicted for alleged sex charges involving student

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury. CONTRIBUTED

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury. CONTRIBUTED

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
A Hamilton woman and former coach is facing multiple felonies alleging she engaged in sexual conduct with a teen student while she was a coach at a Butler County high school.

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

Rison resigned her position as a “paraprofessional and coach” effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

She was allegedly meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff’s office and prosecutor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher’s aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from a relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player.

The alleged sexual conduct happened between April 3 and April 25, according to the indictment. The furnishing alcohol allegation occurred between March 21 and April 25 and the tampering charge is alleged to have happened between May 1 and May 3.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are allegations that Rison destroyed evidence.

