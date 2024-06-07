BreakingNews
Ohio spent nearly $1B on private school vouchers. Who did they benefit?

Former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer accused of theft in office

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
42 minutes ago
X

A former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer is accused of taking military leave when he was not actually on assignment.

Keith Stockman, 24, of Miamisburg, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of theft in office following his May 24 indictment by a county grand jury.

Stockman was hired as a corrections officer March 3, 2021, and resigned March 11, 2024, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

ExploreArea rep’s bill would charge school staff with felony for providing students ‘obscene’ materials

While employed, he took paid time off from his job at the jail for military leave in the Ohio National Guard. However, a supervisor doing routine checks and balances of leave time discovered that he was not actually on military assignment during times for which he was being paid, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and sheriff’s office.

The thefts totaled just under $5,000, and reportedly involved multiple instances between April 1, 2023, and March 31.

The sheriff’s office said no further information could be released because it is an open investigation.

In Other News
1
John Carter admits guilt in plea deal in Fairfield fiancée’s death
2
Second person accused of luring, robbing man pleads guilty
3
Man accused of road rage shooting sentenced to probation
4
Woman pleads guilty in chase with 100 mph top speed that ends in...
5
3rd man sentenced in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru in 2022

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top