Former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer accused of theft in office

Stockman was hired as a corrections officer March 3, 2021, and resigned March 11, 2024, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

While employed, he took paid time off from his job at the jail for military leave in the Ohio National Guard. However, a supervisor doing routine checks and balances of leave time discovered that he was not actually on military assignment during times for which he was being paid, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and sheriff’s office.

The thefts totaled just under $5,000, and reportedly involved multiple instances between April 1, 2023, and March 31.

The sheriff’s office said no further information could be released because it is an open investigation.