Former Moose Lodge administrator accused of embezzling $150K

Jewell was issued a summons to appear for is arraignment March 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Jewell was an administrator for the Miamisburg Moose Lodge at 2110 E. Central Ave.

Jewell allegedly used the lodge’s credit cards to make multiple personal purchases without the lodge board knowing, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to his indictment, the thefts took place between May 2022 and October 2024.

