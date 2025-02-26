Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Former Moose Lodge administrator accused of embezzling $150K

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A West Carrollton man has been accused of embezzling at least $150,000 from the Miamisburg Moose Lodge.

Kenneth E. Jewell, 42, was indicted Wednesday on aggravated theft, grand theft, 11 felony counts of misuse of credit cards and four misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards.

Jewell was issued a summons to appear for is arraignment March 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExploreMan, woman accused of kidnapping 12-year-old in Dayton, pouring bleach on him

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Jewell was an administrator for the Miamisburg Moose Lodge at 2110 E. Central Ave.

Jewell allegedly used the lodge’s credit cards to make multiple personal purchases without the lodge board knowing, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to his indictment, the thefts took place between May 2022 and October 2024.

We have reached out to the Miamisburg Police Department for more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Man newly charged with murder for body wrapped in tarp found behind...
2
Vandals douse slides, swings with motor oil at Springboro park
3
Man, woman accused of kidnapping 12-year-old in Dayton, pouring bleach...
4
Dayton father charged after infant taken to hospital
5
Undercover officer offered sex acts at Huber Heights spa leads to...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.