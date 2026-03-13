Former police lieutenant accused of making death threat

Jason Etter, a former Miami Twp. police lieutenant lost his job after he was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun while intoxicated when they were setting off fireworks July 6, 2024, in Perry Twp. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: RED BRICKS PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: RED BRICKS PHOTOGRAPHY

Jason Etter, a former Miami Twp. police lieutenant lost his job after he was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun while intoxicated when they were setting off fireworks July 6, 2024, in Perry Twp. CONTRIBUTED
Crime & Law
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A former police lieutenant is accused of sending intimidating text messages, including a death threat, one day after his probation ended in an unrelated case.

Jason L. Etter, 48, of Perry Twp., was charged Friday in Kettering Municipal Court with aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment, both misdemeanor charges.

Kettering police were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. Thursday on a menacing complaint after Etter reportedly sent someone multiple intimidating text messages on Tuesday, according to a statement of facts.

“It was also determined during these text messages Jason Etter threatened to kill another victim,” the court document read.

ExploreFormer police lieutenant avoids jail time after pointing weapon at people shooting off fireworks

Etter previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and handling a weapon while intoxicated in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in November 2024. He was off-duty and intoxicated when he pointed a weapon at neighbors for shooting off fireworks during Independence Day weekend, according to court records.

In that case, Etter was given a suspended six-month jail sentence for the weapons charge and was placed on community control for two years. According to court records, his probation was terminated Monday.

ExploreWATCH: Body cam released of Miami Twp. cop accused of threatening fireworks group with rifle

Etter was fired from his position in the Miami Twp. Police Department in August 2024.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court.

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Jen Roppel Balduf covers public safety and crime. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.