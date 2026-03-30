Former police lieutenant, charged for threats, gets new stalking, strangling charges

According to court documents, Etter is accused of strangling someone either that he is dating or that is in his household, and possessed firearms he intended to use to commit a felony.

We have reached out to police and court authorities for more information.

At the time of writing, Etter was in the Montgomery County Jail on the indicted charges.

Etter is also facing misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment in Kettering Municipal Court after he was accused of sending threatening text messages to someone, including a photograph of several firearms that Etter had just gotten back after his probation in a separate case had ended, according to a Kettering Police Department incident report.

That earlier case was after he was accused of pointing a firearm at his neighbors for shooting off fireworks during Independence Day weekend 2024 while off duty and intoxicated.

At the time, Etter was a lieutenant with the Miami Twp. Police Department. He was fired not long after in August 2024.

In that case, he pleaded guilty in November 2024 to misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and handling a weapon while intoxicated in Montgomery County Municipal Court – Western Division.

He was given a six-month suspended jail sentence for the weapons charge and placed on community control for two years. His probation was terminated three weeks ago on March 9.

The telecommunications harassment case is ongoing, and he is scheduled for a telephone pretrial conference April 30.

At the time of writing, Etter was in the Montgomery County Jail on the indicted charges.