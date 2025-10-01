Former prison worker pleads guilty to smuggling drugs into Lebanon Correctional

Lindsey Brooke Lucas, 40, of Moraine faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 29 by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.

She, along with Mekhi Isaiah Warren, 21, of Mt. Healthy and Landis Deqwon Talbert, 26, of Lincoln Heights, both suburban Cincinnati municipalities, were indicted last October for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. Talbert, a prison inmate, also was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Lucas pleaded guilty last month to one count of illegal conveyance. As part of her plea, a trafficking charge was dismissed, according to court records.

She formerly worked at the prison and, with Warren’s help, is believed to have smuggled drugs by hiding them in her lunchbox, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said. She was an Aramark food services employee who was hired in April 2023 and terminated June 22, 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Warren was sentenced Tuesday by Peeler to three years of probation immediately after he pleaded guilty to the illegal conveyance charge. He also was ordered to complete outpatient drug, alcohol and mental health treatment, to obtain employment and to have no contact with his co-defendants.

Talbert pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter, and the other charges were dismissed as part of his plea. He reportedly “furnished those drugs to another inmate who died from ingesting those drugs,” a grand jury report read.